Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    NCO BBI Orientation Video

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    MD, UNITED STATES

    07.29.2021

    Video by Staff Sgt. Daniel Schroeder 

    Army Talent Management Task Force

    This video gives a brief overview of what will happen during the NCO BBI. It is designed to give future candidates an idea of what to expect and how to form answers.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.29.2021
    Date Posted: 09.20.2021 22:19
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 814594
    VIRIN: 210730-A-UG106-001
    Filename: DOD_108581647
    Length: 00:11:36
    Location: MD, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NCO BBI Orientation Video, by SSG Daniel Schroeder, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Soldier
    NCO
    programs
    US Army
    Talent Management
    NCO BBI

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT