This video gives a brief overview of what will happen during the NCO BBI. It is designed to give future candidates an idea of what to expect and how to form answers.
|Date Taken:
|07.29.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.20.2021 22:19
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|814594
|VIRIN:
|210730-A-UG106-001
|Filename:
|DOD_108581647
|Length:
|00:11:36
|Location:
|MD, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, NCO BBI Orientation Video, by SSG Daniel Schroeder, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
