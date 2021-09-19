Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2-506IN, 3rd BCT, 101 ADV (AAST) at Training at JRTC

    LA, UNITED STATES

    09.19.2021

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Jacob Connor 

    101st Airborne Division (Air Assault)

    During the first few days of the JRTC rotation, 2-506th Infantry Regiment,
    3rd Brigade Combat Team, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) need to secure a
    small town and subdue enemy combatants, who incited anti-American
    propaganda and civilian integration.

    Date Taken: 09.19.2021
    Date Posted: 09.20.2021 17:59
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 814592
    VIRIN: 210919-A-CT809-814
    Filename: DOD_108581625
    Length: 00:01:44
    Location: LA, US

    FORSCOM
    JRTC
    101st
    2-506
    Rakkassan

