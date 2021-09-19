During the first few days of the JRTC rotation, 2-506th Infantry Regiment,
3rd Brigade Combat Team, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) need to secure a
small town and subdue enemy combatants, who incited anti-American
propaganda and civilian integration.
|Date Taken:
|09.19.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.20.2021 17:59
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|814592
|VIRIN:
|210919-A-CT809-814
|Filename:
|DOD_108581625
|Length:
|00:01:44
|Location:
|LA, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, 2-506IN, 3rd BCT, 101 ADV (AAST) at Training at JRTC, by SFC Jacob Connor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
