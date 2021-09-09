U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Maria Cloherty, 325th Logistics Readiness Squadron noncommissioned officer in charge of equipment accountability and U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Daniel Cienfuegos, 325th Security Forces Squadron noncommissioned officer in charge of vehicle control, discuss the importance of Hispanic Heritage and what it means to the mission. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Anabel Del Valle)
|Date Taken:
|09.09.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.20.2021 17:05
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|814590
|VIRIN:
|210909-F-PU449-740
|Filename:
|DOD_108581554
|Length:
|00:01:28
|Location:
|FL, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, The Importance of Hispanic Heritage, by A1C Anabel Del Valle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT