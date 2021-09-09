Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The Importance of Hispanic Heritage

    FL, UNITED STATES

    09.09.2021

    Video by Airman 1st Class Anabel Del Valle 

    325th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Maria Cloherty, 325th Logistics Readiness Squadron noncommissioned officer in charge of equipment accountability and U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Daniel Cienfuegos, 325th Security Forces Squadron noncommissioned officer in charge of vehicle control, discuss the importance of Hispanic Heritage and what it means to the mission. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Anabel Del Valle)

    Date Taken: 09.09.2021
    Date Posted: 09.20.2021 17:05
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 814590
    VIRIN: 210909-F-PU449-740
    Filename: DOD_108581554
    Length: 00:01:28
    Location: FL, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The Importance of Hispanic Heritage, by A1C Anabel Del Valle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Heritage
    Hispanic
    Columbia
    Hispanic Heritage
    Latin

