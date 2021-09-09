video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Maria Cloherty, 325th Logistics Readiness Squadron noncommissioned officer in charge of equipment accountability and U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Daniel Cienfuegos, 325th Security Forces Squadron noncommissioned officer in charge of vehicle control, discuss the importance of Hispanic Heritage and what it means to the mission. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Anabel Del Valle)