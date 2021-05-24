Gardening, Growth & Chickens B-Roll

U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Krista Kerry, Airman Dorm Leader, talks about how when she felt stressed or unhappy she used to turn to alcohol. Through what she has learned in the ADAPT program, Kerry learned how to turn to healthier options like gardening and caring for her beloved chickens at her home in Hayes, VA.
|Date Taken:
|05.24.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.20.2021 14:11
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|814541
|VIRIN:
|210524-F-JG883-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_108580891
|Length:
|00:04:18
|Location:
|HAYES, VA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
