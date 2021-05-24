Gardening, Growth & Chickens B-Roll

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Krista Kerry, Airman Dorm Leader, talks about how when she felt stressed or unhappy she used to turn to alcohol. Through what she has learned in the ADAPT program, Kerry learned how to turn to healthier options like gardening and caring for her beloved chickens at her home in Hayes, VA.