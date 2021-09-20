Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    NAVSUP Postal Intelligent Locker System

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    09.20.2021

    Video by Debbie Dortch 

    Naval Supply Systems Command

    The new intelligent locker system lets you skip the line and pick up your personal and official mail quickly.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.20.2021
    Date Posted: 09.20.2021 10:49
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 814526
    VIRIN: 210920-N-IL028-028
    Filename: DOD_108580694
    Length: 00:00:29
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NAVSUP Postal Intelligent Locker System, by Debbie Dortch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Mail
    Post Office
    NAVSUP

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT