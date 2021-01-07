Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    88 Air Base Wing Logistics Readiness Squadron Prepares a group of deployers

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    WRIGHT-PATTERSON AFB, OH, UNITED STATES

    07.01.2021

    Video by Ryan Law and Austin Smith

    88th Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    A group of APOE (Aerial Port of Embarkation) Airmen board a plane for deployment on Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, July 1, 2021. Footage shows the 88th Air Base Wing Logistics Readines Squadron staging and loading the deployers. (U.S. Air Force video by Ryan Law and Austin Smith)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.01.2021
    Date Posted: 09.20.2021 10:56
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 814521
    VIRIN: 210701-F-F3456-1001
    Filename: DOD_108580608
    Length: 00:06:13
    Location: WRIGHT-PATTERSON AFB, OH, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 88 Air Base Wing Logistics Readiness Squadron Prepares a group of deployers, by Ryan Law and Austin Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Logistics
    Hanger
    Air Force
    Deployment
    Staging
    APOE

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT