    Arlington National Cemetery Breaks Ground on Southern Expansion, DAR Project

    ARLINGTON NATIONAL CEMETERY, VA, UNITED STATES

    09.14.2021

    Video by Patrick Bloodgood 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Headquarters

    Arlington National Cemetery held a groundbreaking ceremony on September 14 to mark the beginning of construction on the cemetery's Southern Expansion and the Federal Highways Administration Defense Access Road (DAR) construction projects. The Norfolk District, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is overseeing the construction of the Southern Expansion Project and combined with the DAR project will enable the Army to continue the honored tradition of laying to rest our veterans well into the future.

    Date Taken: 09.14.2021
    Date Posted: 09.20.2021 10:58
    Category: B-Roll
    Location: ARLINGTON NATIONAL CEMETERY, VA, US 

