Arlington National Cemetery held a groundbreaking ceremony on September 14 to mark the beginning of construction on the cemetery's Southern Expansion and the Federal Highways Administration Defense Access Road (DAR) construction projects. The Norfolk District, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is overseeing the construction of the Southern Expansion Project and combined with the DAR project will enable the Army to continue the honored tradition of laying to rest our veterans well into the future.
|Date Taken:
|09.14.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.20.2021 10:58
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|814509
|VIRIN:
|210914-A-OI229-618
|Filename:
|DOD_108580350
|Length:
|00:03:48
|Location:
|ARLINGTON NATIONAL CEMETERY, VA, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Arlington National Cemetery Breaks Ground on Southern Expansion, DAR Project, by Patrick Bloodgood, identified by DVIDS
