Arlington National Cemetery Breaks Ground on Southern Expansion, DAR Project

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/814507" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Arlington National Cemetery held a groundbreaking ceremony on September 14 to mark the beginning of construction on the cemetery's Southern Expansion and the Federal Highways Administration Defense Access Road (DAR) construction projects. The Norfolk District, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is overseeing the construction of the Southern Expansion Project and combined with the DAR project will enable the Army to continue the honored tradition of laying to rest our veterans well into the future.