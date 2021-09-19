A Coast Guard aircrew from Astoria, Oregon, rescues a missing hiker from a ravine Sept. 19, 2021, in the southeast area of Olympic National Park. The 26 year old man was missing for nearly a week. (U.S. Coast Guard video)
|Date Taken:
|09.19.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.20.2021 02:59
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|814477
|VIRIN:
|210919-G-SG988-9109
|Filename:
|DOD_108579812
|Length:
|00:01:09
|Location:
|HOODSPORT, WA, US
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
This work, Coast Guard rescues missing hiker from ravine in Olympic National Park, by PO2 Steven Strohmaier, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
