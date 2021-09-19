Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard rescues missing hiker from ravine in Olympic National Park

    HOODSPORT, WA, UNITED STATES

    09.19.2021

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Steven Strohmaier 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 13

    A Coast Guard aircrew from Astoria, Oregon, rescues a missing hiker from a ravine Sept. 19, 2021, in the southeast area of Olympic National Park. The 26 year old man was missing for nearly a week. (U.S. Coast Guard video)

    Date Taken: 09.19.2021
    Date Posted: 09.20.2021 02:59
    Category: B-Roll
    Location: HOODSPORT, WA, US 

    USCG
    Rescue
    Astoria
    Jayhawk
    Hiker
    Inland SAR

