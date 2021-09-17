U.S Air Force loadmasters from the 37th Airlift Squadron load and drop boats from a C-130J Super Hercules aircraft from Ramstein Air Base, Germany, to Polish special forces members waiting in the water at Zatoka Gdanska Bay, Poland, Sept. 17, 2021.
|Date Taken:
|09.17.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.19.2021 13:28
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|814458
|VIRIN:
|210917-F-VY348-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108579350
|Length:
|00:00:51
|Location:
|ZATOKA GDANSKA BAY, PL
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
This work, 37th Airlift Wing loads, drops boats for AvDet 21-4, by Amn Edgar Grimaldo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
