    37th Airlift Wing loads, drops boats for AvDet 21-4

    ZATOKA GDANSKA BAY, POLAND

    09.17.2021

    Video by Airman Edgar Grimaldo 

    86th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    U.S Air Force loadmasters from the 37th Airlift Squadron load and drop boats from a C-130J Super Hercules aircraft from Ramstein Air Base, Germany, to Polish special forces members waiting in the water at Zatoka Gdanska Bay, Poland, Sept. 17, 2021.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.17.2021
    Date Posted: 09.19.2021 13:28
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 814458
    VIRIN: 210917-F-VY348-1001
    Filename: DOD_108579350
    Length: 00:00:51
    Location: ZATOKA GDANSKA BAY, PL

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 3
    High-Res. Downloads: 3

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 37th Airlift Wing loads, drops boats for AvDet 21-4, by Amn Edgar Grimaldo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Ramstein Air Base

    TAGS

    Interoperability
    Poland
    RAB
    AvDet
    37 AS
    Aviation Detachment Rotation

