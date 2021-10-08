COVID-19: A deployed provider's perspective

U.S. Air Force Capt. Ian Dipace, 379th Expeditionary Medical Support Squadron Medical Readiness and Systems flight commander, shares his wife's story and talks about the effects unvaccinated personnel have on healthcare workers and their families August 10, 2021 at Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar. Recent CDC studies showed people not fully vaccinated this spring and summer were ten times more likely to be hospitalized and eleven times more likely to die of COVID-19. Visit your local Medical Group to get your vaccine today.
|Date Taken:
|08.10.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.20.2021 04:37
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|814452
|VIRIN:
|210810-F-ED762-653
|Filename:
|DOD_108579145
|Length:
|00:02:04
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|4
|High-Res. Downloads:
|4
Asset contains copyrighted material
Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.
