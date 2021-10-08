Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    COVID-19: A deployed provider's perspective

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    08.10.2021

    Video by Staff Sgt. Danielle Sukhlall 

    United States Air Forces Central     

    U.S. Air Force Capt. Ian Dipace, 379th Expeditionary Medical Support Squadron Medical Readiness and Systems flight commander, shares his wife's story and talks about the effects unvaccinated personnel have on healthcare workers and their families August 10, 2021 at Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar. Recent CDC studies showed people not fully vaccinated this spring and summer were ten times more likely to be hospitalized and eleven times more likely to die of COVID-19. Visit your local Medical Group to get your vaccine today.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.10.2021
    Date Posted: 09.20.2021 04:37
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 814452
    VIRIN: 210810-F-ED762-653
    Filename: DOD_108579145
    Length: 00:02:04
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 4
    High-Res. Downloads: 4

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    Copyright Information

    Asset contains copyrighted material
    Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    AFCENT

    379 MDG

    COVID-19

    TAGS

    379 AEW
    vaccine
    AFCENT
    379 MDG
    COVID-19
    COVID-19 vaccine

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT