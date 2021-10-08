COVID-19: A deployed provider's perspective

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/814452" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Air Force Capt. Ian Dipace, 379th Expeditionary Medical Support Squadron Medical Readiness and Systems flight commander, shares his wife's story and talks about the effects unvaccinated personnel have on healthcare workers and their families August 10, 2021 at Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar. Recent CDC studies showed people not fully vaccinated this spring and summer were ten times more likely to be hospitalized and eleven times more likely to die of COVID-19. Visit your local Medical Group to get your vaccine today.