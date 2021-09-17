Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    The unit ministry affairs team with 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 1st Armored Division, collect donations for Afghan guests at Fort Bliss' Doña Ana

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT BLISS, TX, UNITED STATES

    09.17.2021

    Video by Sgt. Briaira Tolbert 

    Operation Allies Welcome - Operation Allies Refuge

    Metadata for Religious affairs video - Briaira Tolbert


    Soldiers from the religious affairs team for the 2nd Brigade combat team, 1st Armored Division, are making a difference in the lives of Afghan guests residing at Fort Bliss’ Doña Ana complex, by gathering hygiene and clothing items, as part of Operation Allies Welcome, on Sept. 17, 2021. The Department of Defense, through U.S. Northern Command, and in support of the Department of Homeland Security, is providing transportation, temporary housing, medical screening, and general support for at least 50,000 Afghan evacuees at suitable facilities, in permanent or temporary structures, as quickly as possible. This initiative provides Afghan personnel essential support at secure locations outside Afghanistan. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Briaira Tolbert)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.17.2021
    Date Posted: 09.18.2021 19:33
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 814443
    VIRIN: 210917-A-CZ005-679
    Filename: DOD_108578915
    Length: 00:01:44
    Location: FORT BLISS, TX, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The unit ministry affairs team with 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 1st Armored Division, collect donations for Afghan guests at Fort Bliss' Doña Ana, by SGT Briaira Tolbert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Fort Bliss
    DOD
    Afghans
    USNORTHCOM
    Afghan evacuees
    Operation Allies Welcome

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT