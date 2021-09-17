Metadata for Religious affairs video - Briaira Tolbert
Soldiers from the religious affairs team for the 2nd Brigade combat team, 1st Armored Division, are making a difference in the lives of Afghan guests residing at Fort Bliss’ Doña Ana complex, by gathering hygiene and clothing items, as part of Operation Allies Welcome, on Sept. 17, 2021. The Department of Defense, through U.S. Northern Command, and in support of the Department of Homeland Security, is providing transportation, temporary housing, medical screening, and general support for at least 50,000 Afghan evacuees at suitable facilities, in permanent or temporary structures, as quickly as possible. This initiative provides Afghan personnel essential support at secure locations outside Afghanistan. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Briaira Tolbert)
|Date Taken:
|09.17.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.18.2021 19:33
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|814443
|VIRIN:
|210917-A-CZ005-679
|Filename:
|DOD_108578915
|Length:
|00:01:44
|Location:
|FORT BLISS, TX, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, The unit ministry affairs team with 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 1st Armored Division, collect donations for Afghan guests at Fort Bliss' Doña Ana, by SGT Briaira Tolbert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
