    Unit Ministry team drops off pizza for soldiers

    FORT BLISS, TX, UNITED STATES

    09.17.2021

    Video by Pfc. Maxwell Bass 

    Operation Allies Welcome - Operation Allies Refuge

    Capt. Jason Frazier, a chaplain with the 1st Battalion, 6th Infantry Regiment,2nd Brigade Combat Team, 1st Armored Division, drops off pizza to soldiers with his ministry team to show appreciation and support for the soldiers.

    Date Taken: 09.17.2021
    Date Posted: 09.18.2021 19:32
    Category: Video Productions
    Location: FORT BLISS, TX, US 

    FORT BLISS
    DOD
    AFGHANS
    U.S. NORTHCOM
    AFGHAN PERSONNEL AND AFGHAN EVACUEES
    OPERATION ALLIES WELCOME

