    Fort Bliss brigade commander talks support to Operation Allies Welcome Mission

    FORT BLISS, NM, UNITED STATES

    09.17.2021

    Video by Staff Sgt. Michael West 

    Operation Allies Welcome - Operation Allies Refuge

    Col. Michael P. Wagner, commander of 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Armored Division, discusses the unit’s mission while supporting Operation Allies Welcome at Fort Bliss’ Doña Ana Complex in New Mexico, Sept. 17, 2021.(U.S. Army video by: Staff Sgt. Michael West)

    Date Taken: 09.17.2021
    Date Posted: 09.18.2021 19:31
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 814441
    VIRIN: 210917-A-CE061-723
    Filename: DOD_108578913
    Length: 00:02:22
    Location: FORT BLISS, NM, US 
    Hometown: FORT BLISS, NM, US

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fort Bliss brigade commander talks support to Operation Allies Welcome Mission, by SSG Michael West, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Fort Bliss
    DOD
    Afghans
    USNORTHCOM
    Afghan personnel and Afghan evacuees
    OPERATION ALLIES WELCOME

