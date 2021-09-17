Col. Michael P. Wagner, commander of 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Armored Division, discusses the unit’s mission while supporting Operation Allies Welcome at Fort Bliss’ Doña Ana Complex in New Mexico, Sept. 17, 2021.(U.S. Army video by: Staff Sgt. Michael West)
|Date Taken:
|09.17.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.18.2021 19:31
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|814441
|VIRIN:
|210917-A-CE061-723
|Filename:
|DOD_108578913
|Length:
|00:02:22
|Location:
|FORT BLISS, NM, US
|Hometown:
|FORT BLISS, NM, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Fort Bliss brigade commander talks support to Operation Allies Welcome Mission, by SSG Michael West, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT