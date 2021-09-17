New U.S. Marines of Hotel Company, 2nd Recruit Training Battalion, participate in a graduation ceremony at Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego, Sept. 17, 2021. Graduation took place at the completion of the 13-week transformation including training for drill, marksmanship, basic combat skills and Marines Corps customs and traditions. (U.S. Marine Corps video by: Lance Cpl. Tyler Ware)
|Date Taken:
|09.17.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.18.2021 16:21
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|814436
|VIRIN:
|210917-M-VX661-456
|Filename:
|DOD_108578865
|Length:
|01:03:18
|Location:
|MARINE CORPS RECRUIT DEPOT SAN DIEGO, CA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Hotel Company Graduation, by LCpl Zachary Beatty, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
