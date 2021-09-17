Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    AvDet 21-4: Polish Jumpers B-Roll

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    POWIDZ, POLAND

    09.17.2021

    Video by Senior Airman Taylor Slater 

    86th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    Polish special forces members jump out of a C-130J Super Hercules aircraft assigned to the 37th Airlift Squadron over the Zatoka Gdańska bay drop zone.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.17.2021
    Date Posted: 09.19.2021 10:49
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 814432
    VIRIN: 210917-F-PJ020-1001
    Filename: DOD_108578816
    Length: 00:01:46
    Location: POWIDZ, PL 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 3
    High-Res. Downloads: 3

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AvDet 21-4: Polish Jumpers B-Roll, by SrA Taylor Slater, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    NATO
    Poland
    86 AW
    AvDet
    37 AS
    ADR21

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT