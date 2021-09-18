210918 - RAB medical personnel administer vaccines to evacuees

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Air Force medical personnel administer the Measles, Mumps and Rubella,

(MMR) and Varicella vaccines to evacuees at Ramstein Air Base, Germany,

Sept. 18, 2021. Ramstein began mass vaccinating evacuees who are awaiting

transportation to their next destination Sept. 17. Medical professionals provided

informational briefings to each evacuee about the vaccines and their health

benefits. This B-Roll package contains slow motion footage.