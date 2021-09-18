U.S. Air Force medical personnel administer the Measles, Mumps and Rubella,
(MMR) and Varicella vaccines to evacuees at Ramstein Air Base, Germany,
Sept. 18, 2021. Ramstein began mass vaccinating evacuees who are awaiting
transportation to their next destination Sept. 17. Medical professionals provided
informational briefings to each evacuee about the vaccines and their health
benefits. This B-Roll package contains slow motion footage.
|Date Taken:
|09.18.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.18.2021 13:23
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|814423
|VIRIN:
|210918-F-VH373-0001
|Filename:
|DOD_108578776
|Length:
|00:02:02
|Location:
|RP, DE
|Downloads:
|4
|High-Res. Downloads:
|4
This work, 210918 - RAB medical personnel administer vaccines to evacuees, by SSgt Heather Fejerang, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
