    210918 - RAB medical personnel administer vaccines to evacuees

    RP, GERMANY

    09.18.2021

    Video by Staff Sgt. Heather Fejerang 

    86th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force medical personnel administer the Measles, Mumps and Rubella,
    (MMR) and Varicella vaccines to evacuees at Ramstein Air Base, Germany,
    Sept. 18, 2021. Ramstein began mass vaccinating evacuees who are awaiting
    transportation to their next destination Sept. 17. Medical professionals provided
    informational briefings to each evacuee about the vaccines and their health
    benefits. This B-Roll package contains slow motion footage.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.18.2021
    Date Posted: 09.18.2021 13:23
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 814423
    VIRIN: 210918-F-VH373-0001
    Filename: DOD_108578776
    Length: 00:02:02
    Location: RP, DE

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 210918 - RAB medical personnel administer vaccines to evacuees, by SSgt Heather Fejerang, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    USAFE
    OAR
    Operation Allies Refuge
    EUCOMAfgEvac
    OperationAlliesRefuge

