A Coast Guard Air Station Clearwater MH-60 Jayhawk aircrew transferred 41 migrants from Little Inagua Island to Bahamian authorities, Sept. 10, 2021.
The aircrew transported the migrants to Inagua International Airport where they will be processed by Bahamian authorities with no reports of injuries or medical concerns. U.S. Coast Guard video.
|Date Taken:
|09.10.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.17.2021 21:06
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|814402
|VIRIN:
|210910-G-G0107-001
|Filename:
|DOD_108578336
|Length:
|00:01:31
|Location:
|FL, US
|Downloads:
|4
|High-Res. Downloads:
|4
This work, Coast Guard transfers 41 migrants to Bahamas, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT