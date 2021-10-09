Coast Guard transfers 41 migrants to Bahamas

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



A Coast Guard Air Station Clearwater MH-60 Jayhawk aircrew transferred 41 migrants from Little Inagua Island to Bahamian authorities, Sept. 10, 2021.

The aircrew transported the migrants to Inagua International Airport where they will be processed by Bahamian authorities with no reports of injuries or medical concerns. U.S. Coast Guard video.