    Coast Guard transfers 41 migrants to Bahamas

    FL, UNITED STATES

    09.10.2021

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Coast Guard District 7     

    A Coast Guard Air Station Clearwater MH-60 Jayhawk aircrew transferred 41 migrants from Little Inagua Island to Bahamian authorities, Sept. 10, 2021.
    The aircrew transported the migrants to Inagua International Airport where they will be processed by Bahamian authorities with no reports of injuries or medical concerns. U.S. Coast Guard video.

    Date Taken: 09.10.2021
    Date Posted: 09.17.2021 21:06
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 814402
    VIRIN: 210910-G-G0107-001
    Filename: DOD_108578336
    Length: 00:01:31
    Location: FL, US

    migrants
    Bahamas
    MH-60 Jayhawk
    Clearwater
    Coast Guard
    helicopter

