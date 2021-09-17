The communication’s team from the 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 1st Armored Division testing phones before issuing them out to end users. The Department of Defense, through U.S. Northern Command, and in support of the Department of Homeland Security, is providing transportation, temporary housing, medical screening, and general support for at least 50,000 Afghan evacuees at suitable facilities, in permanent or temporary structures, as quickly as possible. This initiative provides Afghan personnel essential support at secure locations outside Afghanistan.
|Date Taken:
|09.17.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.18.2021 12:37
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|814401
|VIRIN:
|210917-A-FJ209-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_108578334
|Length:
|00:01:45
|Location:
|FORT BLISS, TX, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 1st Armored Division tests phones at the Dona Ana Complex, by SGT Brandon Banzhaf and SPC Pablo Saez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
