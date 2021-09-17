Lt. Col. Richard M. Mendenhall, the commander of 1st Battalion, 37th Armor Regiment, 1st Armored Division, describes how his unit contributes to Operation Allies Welcome at Doña Ana Complex, New Mexico, Sept. 17, 2021. (U.S. Army Video by Spc. Elijah Ingram, 24th Theater Public Affairs Support Element)
|Date Taken:
|09.17.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.18.2021 12:40
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|814400
|VIRIN:
|210917-A-NL820-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108578333
|Length:
|00:02:29
|Location:
|TX, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 1st Battalion, 37th Armor Regiment Contributes to Dona Ana, by SPC Elijah Ingram, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
