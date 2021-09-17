Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    1st Battalion, 37th Armor Regiment Contributes to Dona Ana

    TX, UNITED STATES

    09.17.2021

    Video by Spc. Elijah Ingram 

    Operation Allies Welcome - Operation Allies Refuge

    Lt. Col. Richard M. Mendenhall, the commander of 1st Battalion, 37th Armor Regiment, 1st Armored Division, describes how his unit contributes to Operation Allies Welcome at Doña Ana Complex, New Mexico, Sept. 17, 2021. (U.S. Army Video by Spc. Elijah Ingram, 24th Theater Public Affairs Support Element)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.17.2021
    Date Posted: 09.18.2021 12:40
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 814400
    VIRIN: 210917-A-NL820-1001
    Filename: DOD_108578333
    Length: 00:02:29
    Location: TX, US

    TAGS

    Fort Bliss
    #DOD
    Afghans
    USNORTHCOM
    Afghan personnel and Afghan evacuees
    OPERATION ALLIES WELCOME

