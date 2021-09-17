Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    1st Armored Division provides communication to Dona Ana Complex

    FORT BLISS, TX, UNITED STATES

    09.17.2021

    Video by Sgt. Brandon Banzhaf and Spc. Pablo Saez

    Operation Allies Welcome - Operation Allies Refuge

    Spc. Rainier Juaneza, information technology specialist with Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 1st Armored Division. The Department of Defense, through U.S. Northern Command, and in support of the Department of Homeland Security, is providing transportation, temporary housing, medical screening, and general support for at least 50,000 Afghan evacuees at suitable facilities, in permanent or temporary structures, as quickly as possible. This initiative provides Afghan personnel essential support at secure locations outside Afghanistan.

    Date Taken: 09.17.2021
    Date Posted: 09.18.2021 12:40
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 814398
    VIRIN: 210917-A-FJ209-1001
    Filename: DOD_108578329
    Length: 00:02:02
    Location: FORT BLISS, TX, US 

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    This work, 1st Armored Division provides communication to Dona Ana Complex, by SGT Brandon Banzhaf and SPC Pablo Saez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

