Celebrating the Air Force's 74th Birthday

Members of the 17th Training Wing at Goodfellow AFB came together to celebrate the Air Force’s 74th birthday through ‘Sports Day.’
|Date Taken:
|09.17.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.17.2021 19:21
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|814393
|VIRIN:
|210917-F-MU509-526
|Filename:
|DOD_108578201
|Length:
|00:01:14
|Location:
|GOODFELLOW AFB, TX, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
Asset contains copyrighted material
Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.
