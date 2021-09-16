Meet Ms. Theresa Goodwin! She is Goodfellow’s School Liaison Program Manager. Reach out to her if you have questions/concerns related to your child’s educational needs.
|Date Taken:
|09.16.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.17.2021 18:41
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|814391
|VIRIN:
|210916-F-MU509-823
|Filename:
|DOD_108578112
|Length:
|00:01:26
|Location:
|GOODFELLOW AFB, TX, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Theresa Goodwin Introduction, by A1C Sarah Williams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
