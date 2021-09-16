Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Theresa Goodwin Introduction

    GOODFELLOW AFB, TX, UNITED STATES

    09.16.2021

    Video by Airman 1st Class Sarah Williams 

    17th Training Wing Public Affairs

    Meet Ms. Theresa Goodwin! She is Goodfellow’s School Liaison Program Manager. Reach out to her if you have questions/concerns related to your child’s educational needs.

    Date Taken: 09.16.2021
    Date Posted: 09.17.2021 18:41
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 814391
    VIRIN: 210916-F-MU509-823
    Filename: DOD_108578112
    Length: 00:01:26
    Location: GOODFELLOW AFB, TX, US

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    This work, Theresa Goodwin Introduction, by A1C Sarah Williams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    17th Training Wing
    Goodfellow AFB
    school liaison
    Theresa Goodwin

