Soldiers and personnel assigned to the Task Force McCoy medical team conduct an Afghan evacuee mass vaccination campaign as part of Operation Allies Welcome Sept. 16, 2021, at Fort McCoy, Wisconsin. The Department of Defense, through U.S. Northern Command, and in support of the Department of Homeland Security, is providing transportation, temporary housing, medical screening, and general support for at least 50,000 Afghan evacuees at suitable facilities, in permanent or temporary structures, as quickly as possible. This initiative provides Afghan personnel essential support at secure locations outside Afghanistan. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Ryan Rayno)
|Date Taken:
|09.16.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.18.2021 09:06
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|814389
|VIRIN:
|210916-A-FK859-809
|Filename:
|DOD_108578095
|Length:
|00:02:59
|Location:
|FORT MCCOY, WI, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Task Force McCoy medical team conducts mass vaccination, by SSG Ryan Rayno, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT