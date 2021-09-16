Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Task Force McCoy Soldier discusses her role during mass vaccination

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    09.16.2021

    Video by Staff Sgt. Ryan Rayno 

    Operation Allies Welcome - Operation Allies Refuge

    Spc. Devon Woslum, a human intelligence collector for the 173rd Brigade Engineer Battalion, 32nd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, discusses her role in the Afghan evacuee mass vaccination mission as part of Operation Allies Welcome Sept. 16, 2021, on Fort McCoy, Wisconsin. The Department of Defense, through U.S. Northern Command, and in support of the Department of Homeland Security, is providing transportation, temporary housing, medical screening, and general support for at least 50,000 Afghan evacuees at suitable facilities, in permanent or temporary structures, as quickly as possible. This initiative provides Afghan personnel essential support at secure locations outside Afghanistan. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Ryan Rayno)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Task Force McCoy Soldier discusses her role during mass vaccination, by SSG Ryan Rayno, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

