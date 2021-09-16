Task Force McCoy Soldier discusses her role during mass vaccination

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Spc. Devon Woslum, a human intelligence collector for the 173rd Brigade Engineer Battalion, 32nd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, discusses her role in the Afghan evacuee mass vaccination mission as part of Operation Allies Welcome Sept. 16, 2021, on Fort McCoy, Wisconsin. The Department of Defense, through U.S. Northern Command, and in support of the Department of Homeland Security, is providing transportation, temporary housing, medical screening, and general support for at least 50,000 Afghan evacuees at suitable facilities, in permanent or temporary structures, as quickly as possible. This initiative provides Afghan personnel essential support at secure locations outside Afghanistan. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Ryan Rayno)