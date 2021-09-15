Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USAG Japan Internship Program 2021

    ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    09.15.2021

    Video by Daisuke Sato 

    U.S. Army Garrison - Japan

    Narration:
    Seventeen Japanese college students recently completed their participation in the U.S. Army Garrison Japan summer internship program. The two-week program offered the students the chance to gain professional- and language-development skills in a diverse U.S. military environment.


    Interview: Amber Kurka, Chief, Public Engagement, Public Affairs Office, USAG Japan


    Narration:
    Sayuri Francisco and Kaho Mitsuhori, who were assigned to the Visual Information Division, said they had a unique and engaging experience working there because it required them to think creatively and use those skills daily.


    Interview: Sayuri Francisco, Intern
    I first thought the job would require a lot of writing, which is one of my favorite things to do, so I was very confident. But on my first day I found out I would be making things using my own creative ideas. I was very nervous, but the more time I spent actually doing it, the more fun and fulfilling my experience was.


    Interview: Kaho Mitsuhori, Intern
    I’m not good at being in a formal, serious work environment, and I was very nervous that I would have to attend meetings where the conversations would be all in English. But working in VID, I was able to freely learn and experience some artistic skills, so I feel I was very lucky.


    Narration:
    During the program, the two learned about the mission of the Visual Information Division and got to try their hand at a variety of tasks, including working both behind and in front of the camera, editing videos, designing logos and a mock magazine cover, engraving, and practicing lighting techniques.


    Interview: Sayuri Francisco, Intern
    My assumption about interning at a Japanese company is that it is all “work, work, work,” so I was a bit anxious before coming here. But when I started working here and I was challenged to do a variety of things, I felt happy because everyone was very kind and friendly.

    Even if I couldn’t do a certain task, they said, “Don’t worry,” and taught me how to do it. They also supported me when I had a problem understanding English. I really felt like it was a warm environment in which to work.

    Overall, it was very fun. I had many opportunities to be on camera, both photo and video, so I felt like a model.


    Interview: Kaho Mitsuhori, Intern
    I’m not always comfortable being in photos, even with my friends, so I’m normally the one who takes photos of others. So I was surprised that I was able to have so much fun with the experience of having my photo taken. I was able to express myself in ways that I don’t normally do. I don’t say “Smile!” when I take photos of other people, but [VID photographer] Kei-san explained to me how to be at ease both behind and in front of the camera. After that, I was able to let out a side of myself that I don’t usually show, which was very enjoyable for me.


    Interview: Derek Mayhew, Mentor


    Narration:
    The U.S. Army Garrison Japan internship program began in 2013 as a way to give Japanese college students the chance to gain personal and professional development skills, and to familiarize them with the USAG Japan mission.


    Interview: Amber Kurka, Chief, Public Engagement, Public Affairs Office, USAG Japan


    Interview: Kaho Mitsuhori, Intern
    I wasn’t expecting to work in an office that would require artistic skills such as creating a monogram using my initials. This experience definitely helped me to learn to be flexible. I will use the experiences I gained here throughout the rest of my college career and other assignments.


    Interview: Sayuri Francisco, Intern
    It was a big challenge for me participating in this program, but I learned that if I am facing something challenging, I just have to take that first step and try. I’m sure I will face challenges in the future, whether it’s job hunting or something else. When that happens, I will definitely remember the things I learned here, and face those challenges head on.


    Reporting for U.S. Army Garrison Japan, this is XXXXXXX.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USAG Japan Internship Program 2021, by Daisuke Sato, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

