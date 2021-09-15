USAG Japan Internship Program 2021

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Narration:

Seventeen Japanese college students recently completed their participation in the U.S. Army Garrison Japan summer internship program. The two-week program offered the students the chance to gain professional- and language-development skills in a diverse U.S. military environment.





Interview: Amber Kurka, Chief, Public Engagement, Public Affairs Office, USAG Japan





Narration:

Sayuri Francisco and Kaho Mitsuhori, who were assigned to the Visual Information Division, said they had a unique and engaging experience working there because it required them to think creatively and use those skills daily.





Interview: Sayuri Francisco, Intern

I first thought the job would require a lot of writing, which is one of my favorite things to do, so I was very confident. But on my first day I found out I would be making things using my own creative ideas. I was very nervous, but the more time I spent actually doing it, the more fun and fulfilling my experience was.





Interview: Kaho Mitsuhori, Intern

I’m not good at being in a formal, serious work environment, and I was very nervous that I would have to attend meetings where the conversations would be all in English. But working in VID, I was able to freely learn and experience some artistic skills, so I feel I was very lucky.





Narration:

During the program, the two learned about the mission of the Visual Information Division and got to try their hand at a variety of tasks, including working both behind and in front of the camera, editing videos, designing logos and a mock magazine cover, engraving, and practicing lighting techniques.





Interview: Sayuri Francisco, Intern

My assumption about interning at a Japanese company is that it is all “work, work, work,” so I was a bit anxious before coming here. But when I started working here and I was challenged to do a variety of things, I felt happy because everyone was very kind and friendly.



Even if I couldn’t do a certain task, they said, “Don’t worry,” and taught me how to do it. They also supported me when I had a problem understanding English. I really felt like it was a warm environment in which to work.



Overall, it was very fun. I had many opportunities to be on camera, both photo and video, so I felt like a model.





Interview: Kaho Mitsuhori, Intern

I’m not always comfortable being in photos, even with my friends, so I’m normally the one who takes photos of others. So I was surprised that I was able to have so much fun with the experience of having my photo taken. I was able to express myself in ways that I don’t normally do. I don’t say “Smile!” when I take photos of other people, but [VID photographer] Kei-san explained to me how to be at ease both behind and in front of the camera. After that, I was able to let out a side of myself that I don’t usually show, which was very enjoyable for me.





Interview: Derek Mayhew, Mentor





Narration:

The U.S. Army Garrison Japan internship program began in 2013 as a way to give Japanese college students the chance to gain personal and professional development skills, and to familiarize them with the USAG Japan mission.





Interview: Amber Kurka, Chief, Public Engagement, Public Affairs Office, USAG Japan





Interview: Kaho Mitsuhori, Intern

I wasn’t expecting to work in an office that would require artistic skills such as creating a monogram using my initials. This experience definitely helped me to learn to be flexible. I will use the experiences I gained here throughout the rest of my college career and other assignments.





Interview: Sayuri Francisco, Intern

It was a big challenge for me participating in this program, but I learned that if I am facing something challenging, I just have to take that first step and try. I’m sure I will face challenges in the future, whether it’s job hunting or something else. When that happens, I will definitely remember the things I learned here, and face those challenges head on.





Reporting for U.S. Army Garrison Japan, this is XXXXXXX.