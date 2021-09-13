1st Lt. Rebekah Frandy with 25th Infantry Division, Replacement Company, speaks about her path in her Army career as well as her duties here at Schofield Barracks, Hawaii, Sept. 14, 2021. Frandy is currently an Executive Officer for Replacement Co. which in-processes all Soldiers entering Hawaii to go to their next duty station. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Richard Mohr/28th Public Affairs Detachment)
|Date Taken:
|09.13.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.14.2021 22:39
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|813785
|VIRIN:
|210913-A-FC919-783
|Filename:
|DOD_108569336
|Length:
|00:01:43
|Location:
|SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, HI, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Year of the Lightfighter: 1LT Rebekah Frandy, by PFC Richard Mohr, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT