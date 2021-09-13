Year of the Lightfighter: 1LT Rebekah Frandy

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



1st Lt. Rebekah Frandy with 25th Infantry Division, Replacement Company, speaks about her path in her Army career as well as her duties here at Schofield Barracks, Hawaii, Sept. 14, 2021. Frandy is currently an Executive Officer for Replacement Co. which in-processes all Soldiers entering Hawaii to go to their next duty station. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Richard Mohr/28th Public Affairs Detachment)