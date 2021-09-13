Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Year of the Lightfighter: 1LT Rebekah Frandy

    SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, HI, UNITED STATES

    09.13.2021

    Video by Pfc. Richard Mohr 

    28th Public Affairs Detachment

    1st Lt. Rebekah Frandy with 25th Infantry Division, Replacement Company, speaks about her path in her Army career as well as her duties here at Schofield Barracks, Hawaii, Sept. 14, 2021. Frandy is currently an Executive Officer for Replacement Co. which in-processes all Soldiers entering Hawaii to go to their next duty station. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Richard Mohr/28th Public Affairs Detachment)

    Location: SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, HI, US 

