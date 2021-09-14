Spc. Jessica Sanchez, an indirect fire infantryman with Bravo Company, 1st Brigade, 6th Infantry Division, 1st Armored Division, explains how her team improves the quality of life for Afghan evacuees at Fort Bliss’ Doña Ana Complex in New Mexico, Sept. 14, 2021. The Department of Defense, through U.S. Northern Command, and in support of the Department of Homeland Security, is providing transportation, temporary housing, medical screening, and general support for at least 50,000 Afghan evacuees at suitable facilities, in permanent or temporary structures, as quickly as possible. This initiative provides Afghan personnel essential support at secure locations outside Afghanistan.
|Date Taken:
|09.14.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.14.2021 18:23
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|813772
|VIRIN:
|210914-A-UZ346-0001
|Filename:
|DOD_108569259
|Length:
|00:00:49
|Location:
|FORT BLISS, TX, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Soldier provides aid and security, by SPC Clara Hoffman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT