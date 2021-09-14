Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Soldier provides aid and security

    FORT BLISS, TX, UNITED STATES

    09.14.2021

    Video by Spc. Clara Hoffman 

    Operation Allies Welcome - Operation Allies Refuge

    Spc. Jessica Sanchez, an indirect fire infantryman with Bravo Company, 1st Brigade, 6th Infantry Division, 1st Armored Division, explains how her team improves the quality of life for Afghan evacuees at Fort Bliss’ Doña Ana Complex in New Mexico, Sept. 14, 2021. The Department of Defense, through U.S. Northern Command, and in support of the Department of Homeland Security, is providing transportation, temporary housing, medical screening, and general support for at least 50,000 Afghan evacuees at suitable facilities, in permanent or temporary structures, as quickly as possible. This initiative provides Afghan personnel essential support at secure locations outside Afghanistan.

    Date Taken: 09.14.2021
    Date Posted: 09.14.2021 18:23
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 813772
    VIRIN: 210914-A-UZ346-0001
    Filename: DOD_108569259
    Length: 00:00:49
    Location: FORT BLISS, TX, US 

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    This work, Soldier provides aid and security, by SPC Clara Hoffman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Fort Bliss
    DOD
    USNORTHCOM
    Operation Allies Welcome
    Afghans personnel and Afghan evacuees

