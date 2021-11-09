210911-N-RB168-1002 STOYSTOWN, Pa. (Sept. 11, 2021) Sailors assigned to amphibious transport dock ship USS Somerset (LPD 25) man the ceremonial gate for families of the passengers and crew of Flight 93 during the 20th observance of 9/11 at the Flight 93 National Memorial. The families walked beyond the gate to visit the sandstone boulder marking the flight’s final restin g place. The U.S. Navy sent 40 members of the Somerset crew to Somerset County for a multi-day trip honoring the Department of Defense’s theme to “Educate and Remember” with participation in community relations events, school visits, and public appearances to commemorate the 20th anniversary of 9/11 and the 40 heroes lost on Flight 93. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Benjamin Dobbs/Released)
|09.11.2021
|09.14.2021 17:08
|B-Roll
|813754
|210911-N-RB168-1001
|DOD_108569049
|00:01:22
|STOYSTOWN, PA, US
|1
|1
This work, USS Somerset Sailors open Ceremonial Gate During 20th 9/11 Observance, by PO1 Benjamin Dobbs, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
