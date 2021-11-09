President Joe Biden Lays Wreath at Flight 93 Memorial

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/813752" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

210911-N-RB168-1002 STOYSTOWN, Pa. (Sept. 11, 2021) President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden take a moment of reflection with Gordon Felt, brother of Flight 93 passenger Edward Porter Felt and President of Families for Flight 93, second from left, and Calvin Wilson, the brother-in-law of Flight 93’s First Officer, LeRoy Homer, left, during a wreath laying at the Wall of Names at the Flight 93 National Memorial on the 20th anniversary of 9/11. The U.S. Navy sent 40 members of the Somerset crew to Somerset County for a multi-day trip honoring the Department of Defense’s theme to “Educate and Remember” with participation in community relations events, school visits, and public appearances to commemorate the 20th anniversary of 9/11 and the 40 heroes lost on Flight 93. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Benjamin Dobbs/Released)