210911-N-RB168-1002 STOYSTOWN, Pa. (Sept. 11, 2021) President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden take a moment of reflection with Gordon Felt, brother of Flight 93 passenger Edward Porter Felt and President of Families for Flight 93, second from left, and Calvin Wilson, the brother-in-law of Flight 93’s First Officer, LeRoy Homer, left, during a wreath laying at the Wall of Names at the Flight 93 National Memorial on the 20th anniversary of 9/11. The U.S. Navy sent 40 members of the Somerset crew to Somerset County for a multi-day trip honoring the Department of Defense’s theme to “Educate and Remember” with participation in community relations events, school visits, and public appearances to commemorate the 20th anniversary of 9/11 and the 40 heroes lost on Flight 93. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Benjamin Dobbs/Released)
|Date Taken:
|09.11.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.14.2021 16:26
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|813752
|VIRIN:
|210911-N-RB168-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_108569046
|Length:
|00:01:11
|Location:
|STOYSTOWN, PA, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, President Joe Biden Lays Wreath at Flight 93 Memorial, by PO1 Benjamin Dobbs, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
