Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Coast Guard Commandant Speaks during September 11th Ceremony

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES

    09.10.2021

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Travis Magee 

    U.S. Coast Guard Headquarters   

    Adm. Karl Schultz, the commandant of the Coast Guard, speaks during a September 11th remembrance ceremony on Staten Island September 10, 2021. The ceremony honored the victims the September 11, 2001, terrorist attacks and recognized the heroic efforts of responders. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 1st Class Travis Magee/Released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.10.2021
    Date Posted: 09.14.2021 16:28
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 813751
    VIRIN: 210910-G-AS553-1001
    Filename: DOD_108569000
    Length: 00:00:56
    Location: NEW YORK, NY, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    Copyright Information

    Asset contains copyrighted material
    Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    U.S. Coast Guard

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT