    USS Somerset Color Guard presents Colors as Johnstown High School to Commemorate 9/11

    JOHNSTOWN, PA, UNITED STATES

    09.10.2021

    Video by Petty Officer 1st Class Benjamin Dobbs 

    Navy Talent Acquisition Group (NTAG) Pittsburgh

    210910-N-RB168-1001 JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (Sept. 10, 2021) Sailors assigned to amphibious transport dock ship USS Somerset (LPD 25) present colors at a Johnstown High School football game during a visit to Somerset County, Pa., during the 20th anniversary of 9/11. The U.S. Navy sent 40 members of the Somerset crew to Somerset County for a multi-day trip honoring the Department of Defense’s theme to “Educate and Remember” with participation in community relations events, school visits, and public appearances to commemorate the 20th anniversary of 9/11 and the 40 heroes lost on Flight 93. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Benjamin Dobbs/Released)

    Date Taken: 09.10.2021
    Date Posted: 09.14.2021 16:26
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 813749
    VIRIN: 210910-N-RB168-1001
    Filename: DOD_108568996
    Length: 00:01:56
    Location: JOHNSTOWN, PA, US 

    This work, USS Somerset Color Guard presents Colors as Johnstown High School to Commemorate 9/11, by PO1 Benjamin Dobbs, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    #USSSOMERSET #SOMERSET #FLIGHT93MEMORIAL #WeRemember #WeRemember911 #Honor93

