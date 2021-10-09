USS Somerset Color Guard presents Colors as Johnstown High School to Commemorate 9/11

210910-N-RB168-1001 JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (Sept. 10, 2021) Sailors assigned to amphibious transport dock ship USS Somerset (LPD 25) present colors at a Johnstown High School football game during a visit to Somerset County, Pa., during the 20th anniversary of 9/11. The U.S. Navy sent 40 members of the Somerset crew to Somerset County for a multi-day trip honoring the Department of Defense’s theme to “Educate and Remember” with participation in community relations events, school visits, and public appearances to commemorate the 20th anniversary of 9/11 and the 40 heroes lost on Flight 93. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Benjamin Dobbs/Released)
