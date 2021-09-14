Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    U.S. Air Force 74th Birthday Video

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    09.14.2021

    Video by Airman 1st Class Lauren Cobin 

    6th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    MacDill Air Force Base, Florida pays tribute to the U.S. Air Force's 74th birthday Sept. 18, 2021. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Lauren Cobin)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.14.2021
    Date Posted: 09.14.2021 16:59
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 813734
    VIRIN: 210914-F-CC148-1002
    Filename: DOD_108568864
    Length: 00:00:27
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Air Force 74th Birthday Video, by A1C Lauren Cobin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Birthday
    74
    MacDill
    6ARW

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT