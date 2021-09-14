MacDill Air Force Base, Florida pays tribute to the U.S. Air Force's 74th birthday Sept. 18, 2021. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Lauren Cobin)
|Date Taken:
|09.14.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.14.2021 16:59
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|813734
|VIRIN:
|210914-F-CC148-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_108568864
|Length:
|00:00:27
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, U.S. Air Force 74th Birthday Video, by A1C Lauren Cobin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
