    News You Can Use - Mandatory COVID-19 Vaccine

    ARLINGTON, VA, UNITED STATES

    09.13.2021

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jeanette Mullinax 

    Chief of Naval Personnel

    In this News You Can Use, Leńa Burns details the requirement for service members to get vaccinated for COVID-19, information released in ALNAV 062/21 and NAVADMIN 190/21.

    Date Taken: 09.13.2021
    Date Posted: 09.14.2021 13:38
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 813705
    VIRIN: 210913-N-TH560-280
    Filename: DOD_108568258
    Length: 00:00:59
    Location: ARLINGTON, VA, US 

    This work, News You Can Use - Mandatory COVID-19 Vaccine, by PO2 Jeanette Mullinax, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Vaccine
    immunization
    Vaccinated
    Coronavirus
    COVID-19
    NAVADMIN 190/21

