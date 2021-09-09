Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Dr. Kevin Brown Introduction

    GOODFELLOW AFB, TX, UNITED STATES

    09.09.2021

    Video by Airman 1st Class Sarah Williams 

    17th Training Wing Public Affairs

    Meet Dr. Kevin Brown! He’s the new pediatrician at the 17th Medical Group Ross Clinic.

    Date Taken: 09.09.2021
    Date Posted: 09.14.2021 11:31
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 813699
    VIRIN: 210909-F-MU509-026
    Filename: DOD_108568198
    Length: 00:00:41
    Location: GOODFELLOW AFB, TX, US

    This work, Dr. Kevin Brown Introduction, by A1C Sarah Williams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    17th Training Wing
    Goodfellow AFB
    Kevin Brown
    pediatrician

