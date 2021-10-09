Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Contractors clean up Pod 3

    RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, GERMANY

    09.10.2021

    Video by Airman 1st Class Madelyn Keech 

    86th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    German contractors clean up Pod 3 after evacuees move to other transient locations at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Sept. 10, 2021. Ramstein Air Base has temporarily housed over 34,000 evacuees from Afghanistan during Operation Allies Refuge. (U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Madelyn Keech)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.10.2021
    Date Posted: 09.14.2021 11:21
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 813698
    VIRIN: 210910-F-FN350-1001
    Filename: DOD_108568177
    Length: 00:01:01
    Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Contractors clean up Pod 3, by A1C Madelyn Keech, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    USAFE
    evacuation
    Afghanistan
    Afghanwithdrawal
    AfghanEvacuation
    EUCOMAfgEvac

