First responders are honored during a Sept. 11th remembrance ceremony at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Sept. 10th, 2021. U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Randall Reed, Third Air Force commander, contributed as a guest speaker during the event.
|Date Taken:
|09.10.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.14.2021 11:38
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|813697
|VIRIN:
|210910-F-TI641-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108568176
|Length:
|00:00:41
|Location:
|RP, DE
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Remembrance ceremony honors first responders, by SrA Andrew Alvarado, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
