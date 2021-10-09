Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Remembrance ceremony honors first responders

    RP, GERMANY

    09.10.2021

    Video by Senior Airman Andrew Alvarado 

    86th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    First responders are honored during a Sept. 11th remembrance ceremony at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Sept. 10th, 2021. U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Randall Reed, Third Air Force commander, contributed as a guest speaker during the event.

    Date Taken: 09.10.2021
    Date Posted: 09.14.2021 11:38
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 813697
    VIRIN: 210910-F-TI641-1001
    Filename: DOD_108568176
    Length: 00:00:41
    Location: RP, DE

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    This work, Remembrance ceremony honors first responders, by SrA Andrew Alvarado, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Ceremony
    First Responders
    September 11th
    Remembrance
    Freedom
    Third Air Force

