This is the 20th Commemorative Anniversary 9/11 video in honor of those we lost and for those affected by the attacks that day. Several active and former military service members share their experiences during and after the attacks on September 11, 2001. (U.S. Air Force video by Wayne Gray)
|Date Taken:
|09.11.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.14.2021 13:26
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|813692
|VIRIN:
|210911-F-CB319-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108568055
|Length:
|00:04:26
|Location:
|ALBUQUERQUE, NM, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 9/11 20th Anniversary Commemoration "Never Forget", by Wayne Gray, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT