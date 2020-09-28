Dover AFB celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month: Staff Sgt. Tania Medrano

Staff Sgt. Tania Medrano, 436th Maintenance Operations noncommissioned officer in charge of scheduling, talks about what it means to serve in the Air Force as a member of the Hispanic community at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, Sept. 9, 2021. This year, Hispanic Heritage month is observed from Sept. 15 to Oct. 15. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Marco A. Gomez)
