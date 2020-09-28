Dover AFB celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month: Staff Sgt. Tania Medrano

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Staff Sgt. Tania Medrano, 436th Maintenance Operations noncommissioned officer in charge of scheduling, talks about what it means to serve in the Air Force as a member of the Hispanic community at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, Sept. 9, 2021. This year, Hispanic Heritage month is observed from Sept. 15 to Oct. 15. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Marco A. Gomez)