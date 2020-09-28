Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Dover AFB celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month: Staff Sgt. Tania Medrano

    DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DE, UNITED STATES

    09.28.2020

    Video by Senior Airman Marco Gomez 

    436th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    Staff Sgt. Tania Medrano, 436th Maintenance Operations noncommissioned officer in charge of scheduling, talks about what it means to serve in the Air Force as a member of the Hispanic community at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, Sept. 9, 2021. This year, Hispanic Heritage month is observed from Sept. 15 to Oct. 15. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Marco A. Gomez)

    This work, Dover AFB celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month: Staff Sgt. Tania Medrano, by SrA Marco Gomez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Dover AFB
    Hispanic Heritage Month
    Maintenance

