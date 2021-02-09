Large amount of B-roll shot from the perspective of a participant conducting the 40 mile road march along the east side of Lake Garda. followed by two interviews first interview is the last person to cross the finish line within the allotted 12 hours: Ringo Wilson SETAF-AF G4. second interview is Sgt. Maj. Brian Worth SETAF-AF G7, who finished second overall.
|Date Taken:
|09.02.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.14.2021 08:51
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|813671
|VIRIN:
|210902-A-IP596-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_108567746
|Length:
|00:22:46
|Location:
|IT
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Darby 40 Mile B-Roll, by SGT Brandon Rickert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
