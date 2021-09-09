German Air Force Officer Helps Through Experience

Lt. Col. Nadar Samadi is helping Afghan Evacuees in a way that few can. He speaks English, German and Farsi, allowing him to communicate through multiple groups of people. Col Samadi also draws on his own experiences, having left Iran at age 7 as an evacuee.
|Date Taken:
|09.09.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.14.2021 04:55
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|813659
|VIRIN:
|210909-F-VX070-002
|Filename:
|DOD_108567567
|Length:
|00:01:57
|Location:
|RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
