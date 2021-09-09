Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    German Air Force Officer Helps Through Experience

    RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, GERMANY

    09.09.2021

    Video by Staff Sgt. Samuel O'Brien 

    86th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    Lt. Col. Nadar Samadi is helping Afghan Evacuees in a way that few can. He speaks English, German and Farsi, allowing him to communicate through multiple groups of people. Col Samadi also draws on his own experiences, having left Iran at age 7 as an evacuee.

    TAGS

    USAFE
    evacuation
    Afghanistan
    Afghanwithdrawal
    AfghanEvacuation
    EUCOMAfgEvac

