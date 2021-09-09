German Air Force Officer Helps Through Experience

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/813659" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Lt. Col. Nadar Samadi is helping Afghan Evacuees in a way that few can. He speaks English, German and Farsi, allowing him to communicate through multiple groups of people. Col Samadi also draws on his own experiences, having left Iran at age 7 as an evacuee.