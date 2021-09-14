Shaping the Future from the Forward Edge

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GUAM

    09.14.2021

    Video by Staff Sgt. Nicholas Crisp 

    36th Wing Public Affairs

    Andersen Air force Base, Guam pays tribute to National POW/MIA Recognition Day and Air Force’s 74th birthday Sept. 18, 2021.

    Date Taken: 09.14.2021
    Date Posted: 09.13.2021 23:05
    Category: PSA
    Length: 00:03:30
    Location: ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GU 

    Guam
    Air Force Birthday
    Andersen Air Force Base
    National POW/MIA Recognition Day 2021

