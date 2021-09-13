Afghan Evacuees have access to free laundry services at Fort Bliss’ Doña Ana Complex in New Mexico in support of Operation Allies Welcome. There are several drop-off and pick-up points on Doña Ana being offered for the Afghan evacuees with a 24-hour turnaround.
|Date Taken:
|09.13.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.13.2021 19:45
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|813621
|VIRIN:
|210913-A-QR584-500
|Filename:
|DOD_108567056
|Length:
|00:01:47
|Location:
|DONA ANA, NM, US
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
This work, Free laundry services are provided to Afghan evacuees, by SGT Quintin Gee, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
