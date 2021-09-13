Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Free laundry services are provided to Afghan evacuees

    DONA ANA, NM, UNITED STATES

    09.13.2021

    Video by Sgt. Quintin Gee 

    Operation Allies Welcome - Operation Allies Refuge

    Afghan Evacuees have access to free laundry services at Fort Bliss’ Doña Ana Complex in New Mexico in support of Operation Allies Welcome. There are several drop-off and pick-up points on Doña Ana being offered for the Afghan evacuees with a 24-hour turnaround.

    Date Taken: 09.13.2021
    Date Posted: 09.13.2021 19:45
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 813621
    VIRIN: 210913-A-QR584-500
    Filename: DOD_108567056
    Length: 00:01:47
    Location: DONA ANA, NM, US 

    Downloads: 3
    High-Res. Downloads: 3

    This work, Free laundry services are provided to Afghan evacuees, by SGT Quintin Gee, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    DOD
    Afghans
    USNORTHCOM
    #OPERATION ALLIES WELCOME
    Afghan Personnel and Afghan Evacuess
    Fort Bliss and AFGHAN E

