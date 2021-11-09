Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard rescues crew of 3, dog after fishing vessel sinks off Lincoln City, OR

    NEWPORT, OR, UNITED STATES

    09.11.2021

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Michael Clark 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 13

    An Air Facility Newport crew aboard an MH-65 Dolphin helicopter rescued 3 people and a dog after the commercial fishing vessel 'Royal' sank 45 miles off Lincoln City, OR, Sunday. The survivors were located in a life raft and no injuries were reported. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Michael Clark)

    Date Taken: 09.11.2021
    Date Posted: 09.13.2021 23:15
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 813615
    VIRIN: 210913-G-YE015-1001
    Filename: DOD_108567009
    Length: 00:00:54
    Location: NEWPORT, OR, US 

    This work, Coast Guard rescues crew of 3, dog after fishing vessel sinks off Lincoln City, OR, by PO3 Michael Clark, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    SAR
    Oregon
    Newport
    MH-65
    EPIRB

