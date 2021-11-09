An Air Facility Newport crew aboard an MH-65 Dolphin helicopter rescued 3 people and a dog after the commercial fishing vessel 'Royal' sank 45 miles off Lincoln City, OR, Sunday. The survivors were located in a life raft and no injuries were reported. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Michael Clark)
|Date Taken:
|09.11.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.13.2021 23:15
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|813615
|VIRIN:
|210913-G-YE015-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108567009
|Length:
|00:00:54
|Location:
|NEWPORT, OR, US
|Downloads:
|4
|High-Res. Downloads:
|4
This work, Coast Guard rescues crew of 3, dog after fishing vessel sinks off Lincoln City, OR, by PO3 Michael Clark, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT