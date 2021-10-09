Patriot Day 20th Anniversary Remembrance Ceremony at Fort McCoy, Wisconsin

Members of the Fort McCoy community participated in a Patriot Day ceremony and a 20th anniversary remembrance of the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks on America on Sept. 10, 2021, at Veterans Memorial Plaza at the Commemorative Area at Fort McCoy, Wis.
Fort McCoy Garrison Commander Col. Michael Poss and the post's senior commander, Maj. Gen. Darrell Guthrie, 88th Readiness Division commanding general, provided special comments during the observance.
