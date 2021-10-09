Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Patriot Day 20th Anniversary Remembrance Ceremony at Fort McCoy, Wisconsin

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    09.10.2021

    Video by Cedar Wolf 

    Fort McCoy Multimedia Visual Information Branch

    Members of the Fort McCoy community participated in a Patriot Day ceremony and a 20th anniversary remembrance of the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks on America on Sept. 10, 2021, at Veterans Memorial Plaza at the Commemorative Area at Fort McCoy, Wis.

    Fort McCoy Garrison Commander Col. Michael Poss and the post's senior commander, Maj. Gen. Darrell Guthrie, 88th Readiness Division commanding general, provided special comments during the observance.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.10.2021
    Date Posted: 09.13.2021 17:46
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 813613
    VIRIN: 210910-A-CX732-1002
    Filename: DOD_108566910
    Length: 00:19:16
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Patriot Day 20th Anniversary Remembrance Ceremony at Fort McCoy, Wisconsin, by Cedar Wolf, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Patriot Day

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT