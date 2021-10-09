Patriot Day 20th Anniversary Remembrance Ceremony at Fort McCoy, Wisconsin

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Members of the Fort McCoy community participated in a Patriot Day ceremony and a 20th anniversary remembrance of the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks on America on Sept. 10, 2021, at Veterans Memorial Plaza at the Commemorative Area at Fort McCoy, Wis.



Fort McCoy Garrison Commander Col. Michael Poss and the post's senior commander, Maj. Gen. Darrell Guthrie, 88th Readiness Division commanding general, provided special comments during the observance.