Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Sen. McSally shares sexual assault story at USNA

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    04.09.2019

    Video by Quentin Melson 

    Chief of Naval Personnel

    U.S. Senator Martha McSally recently shared the story of her sexual assault. She did so during a two-day meeting between military and academic leaders on sexual assault.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.09.2019
    Date Posted: 09.13.2021 16:23
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 813603
    VIRIN: 211706-N-AX638-1019
    Filename: DOD_108566782
    Length: 00:01:30
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sen. McSally shares sexual assault story at USNA, by Quentin Melson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    #SAAPM

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT