    MyNavy HR CDS Pacific Northwest - Nimitz Film

    UNITED STATES

    08.19.2019

    Video by Quentin Melson 

    Chief of Naval Personnel

    A great recap of the MyNavy HR Career Development Symposium with our friends from the USS Nimitz (CVN 68).

    Date Taken: 08.19.2019
    Date Posted: 09.13.2021 16:08
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 813593
    VIRIN: 211706-N-AX638-1013
    Filename: DOD_108566711
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MyNavy HR CDS Pacific Northwest - Nimitz Film, by Quentin Melson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    #CDSPNW #MY68

