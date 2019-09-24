Recruit Training Command (RTC) instructors are pioneering a new kind of toughness, one that morphs physical, mental, and spiritual sprength. Listen to those at RTC talk about Warrior Toughness and how it is helping build future leaders.
|Date Taken:
|09.24.2019
|Date Posted:
|09.13.2021 15:32
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|813586
|VIRIN:
|211706-N-AX638-1007
|Filename:
|DOD_108566675
|Length:
|00:23:33
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Warrior Toughness Taking Shape, by Quentin Melson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
