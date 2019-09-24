Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Warrior Toughness Taking Shape

    UNITED STATES

    09.24.2019

    Video by Quentin Melson 

    Chief of Naval Personnel

    Recruit Training Command (RTC) instructors are pioneering a new kind of toughness, one that morphs physical, mental, and spiritual sprength. Listen to those at RTC talk about Warrior Toughness and how it is helping build future leaders.

    Date Taken: 09.24.2019
    Date Posted: 09.13.2021 15:32
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 813586
    VIRIN: 211706-N-AX638-1007
    Filename: DOD_108566675
    Length: 00:23:33
    Location: US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Warrior Toughness Taking Shape, by Quentin Melson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    #NAVY

