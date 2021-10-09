Capt. Rich Massie, commanding officer, Naval Base Kitsap, takes a moment to reflect on the events of Sept. 11, 2001, and remember the sacrifices made by those who gave their lives that day. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Heather C. Wamsley and Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Emilia C. Hilliard)
|Date Taken:
|09.10.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.13.2021 16:05
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|813582
|VIRIN:
|210910-N-DS883-0001
|Filename:
|DOD_108566657
|Length:
|00:01:40
|Location:
|SILVERDALE, WA, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Naval Base Kitsap Remembers 9/11, by PO2 Emilia Hilliard and PO1 Heather Wamsley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
