Naval Base Kitsap Remembers 9/11

Capt. Rich Massie, commanding officer, Naval Base Kitsap, takes a moment to reflect on the events of Sept. 11, 2001, and remember the sacrifices made by those who gave their lives that day. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Heather C. Wamsley and Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Emilia C. Hilliard)