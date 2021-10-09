Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Naval Base Kitsap Remembers 9/11

    SILVERDALE, WA, UNITED STATES

    09.10.2021

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Emilia Hilliard and Petty Officer 1st Class Heather Wamsley

    Navy Public Affairs Support Element, Det. Northwest

    Capt. Rich Massie, commanding officer, Naval Base Kitsap, takes a moment to reflect on the events of Sept. 11, 2001, and remember the sacrifices made by those who gave their lives that day. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Heather C. Wamsley and Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Emilia C. Hilliard)

    Date Taken: 09.10.2021
    Date Posted: 09.13.2021 16:05
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 813582
    VIRIN: 210910-N-DS883-0001
    Filename: DOD_108566657
    Length: 00:01:40
    Location: SILVERDALE, WA, US 

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    This work, Naval Base Kitsap Remembers 9/11, by PO2 Emilia Hilliard and PO1 Heather Wamsley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    world trade center
    9/11 attack
    patriots day
    September 11
    9/11 remembrance day

