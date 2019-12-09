Tribute on our Navy's birthday to the people have have been ever-so resilient for just under two-and-a-half centuries. Yesterday's Sailor remains the same today - ready to raise the sail and go where our nation needs.
|Date Taken:
|09.12.2019
|Date Posted:
|09.13.2021 15:32
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|813578
|VIRIN:
|211706-N-AX638-1005
|Filename:
|DOD_108566627
|Length:
|00:02:15
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, We Sent a Sailor, by Quentin Melson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
